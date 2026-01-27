‘Atlanta’s top veneer specialist’ pleads not guilty to long list of charges

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s self-proclaimed “top veneer specialist” has pleaded not guilty to over 100 charges he is facing. He is accused of making millions by performing cosmetic dental procedures without a license.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray first reported on Brandon Dillard’s arrest on Oct. 3, 2024 as investigators raided the northeast Atlanta offices of “A List Smiles Atlanta”.

Dillard had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Monday, but waived it and entered a not guilty plea, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted Dillard in November on claims that he had been practicing for years without a license. The indictment lists the following 113 counts against Dillard:

1 count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act

54 counts of theft by deception

24 counts of practice of dentistry without a license and 2 counts of practice of medicine without a license

21 counts of battery

6 counts of possession of dangerous drugs

1 count of theft by taking

1 count of commercial gambling

1 count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud

1 count of conspiracy to defraud political subdivision of the state

1 criminal solicitation to commit a felony

The charges go back for procedures starting in 2021 and as recently as 2024. Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Dillard was sent a cease-and-desist letter by the State Dental Board at the beginning of 2024, but he continued performing the veneer procedures.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dillard has made more than $4 million by charging thousands of dollars not just for veneers, but also to train others to be veneer specialists or technicians.

Veneer specialists and technicians do not legally exist in Georgia. Only a licensed dentist can legally perform the veneer procedures Dillard has been offering in Georgia.

Dillard’s next court hearing has not been set yet.

