‘Atlanta’s top veneer specialist’ not licensed dentist, prosecutors say

ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a man accused of making millions by performing cosmetic dental procedures without a license.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray first reported on Brandon Dillard’s arrest on Oct. 3, 2024 as investigators raided the northeast Atlanta offices of “A List Smiles Atlanta”.

Dillard has called himself Atlanta’s top veneer specialist, but his criminal arrest warrants say he is not a licensed dentist and has been illegally performing veneer procedures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Fulton County court records, a grand jury indicted Dillard on Nov. 21. The indictment lists 113 counts against Dillard:

1 count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act

54 counts of theft by deception

24 counts of practice of dentistry without a license and 2 counts of practice of medicine without a license

21 counts of battery

6 counts of possession of dangerous drugs

1 count of theft by taking

1 count of commercial gambling

1 count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud

1 count of conspiracy to defraud political subdivision of the state

1 criminal solicitation to commit a felony

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The charges go back for procedures starting in 2021 and as recently as 2024. Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Dillard was sent a cease-and-desist letter by the State Dental Board at the beginning of 2024, but he continued performing the veneer procedures.

Gray spoke with a woman who paid Dillard $3,000 for partial veneers. Kristi Brown planned to go back and have more teeth done.

But she said her dentist immediately noticed something was wrong when she went in for a regular cleaning.

“He kept asking who did this. You need to be careful. Did he have a dentist certificate? I was like, I don’t remember seeing any of that. I should have known,” Brown said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dillard has made more than $4 million by charging thousands of dollars not just for veneers, but also to train others to be veneer specialists or technicians.

Veneer specialists and technicians do not legally exist in Georgia. Only a licensed dentist can legally perform the veneer procedures Dillard has been offering in Georgia.

Dillard’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for January.

©2025 Cox Media Group