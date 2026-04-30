16-year-old son of Atlanta airport employee disappears

Atlanta police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Benjamin Brathwaite disappeared Tuesday morning. He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the Regency Trace neighborhood in southwest Atlanta.

His mother is a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport employee.

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“We are asking our airport community to come together & support one of our own. A valued member of our airport community is searching for her 16 year old son, Benjamin Braithwaite, who is currently missing. If you have any info, please contact the authorities on the flyer,” airport officials wrote in a statement.

Brathwaite is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and Nike running shoes.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call 911 or Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4260.

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