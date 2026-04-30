Odometers rolled back before being sold land metro Atlanta man behind bars

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man has been accused of changing the odometers on cars that he was selling.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with a woman who thought she bought a van with 84,000 miles on it. Turns out, it had 100,000 more than that.

She is encouraging everyone to pull up a Carfax report on their own before buying a vehicle because not doing that left her and her family with in a tough spot.

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“Someone would be this evil to treat people this way,” the woman who did not want to be identified said. “I didn’t pay much attention to the mileage on the title we signed where we had to sign and left with the vehicle.”

She didn’t notice the actual mileage until she got home.

Marietta police say after they received reports of this, they went undercover and arrested Albert Constantin.

“What would you say to him?” James asked.

“On camera? Shame on you. In person? You won’t be able to put that on the news,” she replied.

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Police say there are several things you should do before buying a car from an individual.

“Ask a seller to meet you at a parking lot, ask police to meet you there and run the VIN to make sure it’s not reported stolen,“ Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta police said. ”Pay the actual 30 or 40 Dollars for a Carfax report, or whichever brand you feel you can trust the most."

Cobb County Jail officials told James that Constantin has been picked up by the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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