FIFA World Cup: Drone prohibitions updated, 13 drones confiscated

ATLANTA — Authorities urge drone pilots to pay attention to restrictions set up around FIFA World Cup locations in Atlanta.

The Federal Aviation Administration has expanded the size and height of the temporary flight restrictions compared to previous FIFA World Cup event days.

Those who fail to obey these restriction may lose their drones, face a hefty fine and potentially face federal charges.

FBI Atlanta says 13 drones have been confiscated, the owners of which were violating the flight restrictions near the stadium and Centennial Olympic Park.

Flight restrictions are also in place in Kennesaw and Macon.

Pilots who violate these restrictions can face fines of up to $100,000 as well as potential federal felony charges for unsafely maneuvering their drones.

Authorities urge pilots to use the FAA approved B4UFLY app to check for restrictions.

The public is encouraged to report unsafe or improper drone use via the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov

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