Lyft driver sexually assaulted by passenger; police say he threatened them then offered cash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft passenger accused of sexually assaulting his driver is now facing a long list of criminal charges after Marietta police say he also threatened officers and attempted to bribe them.

Channel 2 Action News has also learned the suspect, 36-year-old Latrell Wilbert, has a violent criminal history and was serving a probationary sentence at the time of his latest arrest.

Marietta police say officers were called to the Marietta Diner early Saturday morning after employees reported an unruly customer who refused to leave.

While officers were responding, investigators say the Lyft driver called 911 to report that Wilbert had sexually assaulted her during the ride.

The driver told police Wilbert rubbed her neck and reached under her arm and grabbed her breast, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police say Wilbert got out of the vehicle before the driver contacted authorities.

When officers arrived at the diner, investigators say Wilbert became combative, threatened to kill officers and their families, attempted to bribe officers to let him go and provided a false name.

“Saturday morning couldn’t have ended stranger if you had written a script for a movie,” Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy told Channel 2 Action News.

Wilbert was arrested and charged with sexual battery, terroristic threats, bribery, disorderly conduct and giving a false name to police.

Channel 2 Action News also reviewed Wilbert’s criminal history.

Court records show Wilbert pleaded guilty in Cobb County in April 2023 to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony as part of a negotiated plea agreement. He was sentenced to 10 years, with the balance of the sentence to be served on probation.

Jail records also show Wilbert was arrested earlier this year in Fulton County on charges of possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Because Wilbert was serving a probationary sentence when he was arrested Saturday, the new charges could also lead to a probation violation proceeding.

As of Monday afternoon, Wilbert remained in the Cobb County Jail without bond. Court records did not list an attorney representing him.

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