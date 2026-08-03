Motorcycle crash shuts down I-20 in Rockdale County, road reopening

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — One lane of Interstate 20 has reopened in Rockdale County on Monday afternoon, but the rest remains closed.

I-20 eastbound was shut down near Sigman Road for what appears to be a crash investigation involving a motorcycle.

A helicopter ambulance landed in the area and has since taken off. It’s unclear how badly anyone was hurt.

NewsChopper 2 is on the scene. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

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Triple Team Traffic suggests using Covington Hwy or Iris Dr. as alternate routes.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or any possible injuries.

Several Georgia State Patrol units, fire trucks and an ambulance are on scene.

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