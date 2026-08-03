Popular Georgia beach warns of increased emergency calls, hazards

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — If you’re heading to the coast anytime soon, one Georgia beach is putting out hazard warnings after emergency crews received “multiple 911 calls about drifting floats/rafts.”

Tybee Island Fire Rescue said this past weekend was particularly bad with emergency calls that turned out not to be the case.

Their message: Leave the rafts and inflatables at home.

“Even on calm days, offshore winds, tides, and currents can carry inflatables far from shore in just minutes, often faster than a person can swim back,” Tybee Island Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook. “Every year, beachgoers find themselves in dangerous situations after drifting away on inflatables, putting both themselves and rescuers at risk. Unoccupied inflatables can cause an unnecessary emergency response and put a drain on resources.”

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What can you do if you’re heading to the beach to keep yourself safe?

Leave inflatable floats, rafts, and inner tubes at home.

Stay in waist-deep water if you’re not a strong swimmer.

Always keep children within arm’s reach.

Swim near a staffed lifeguard stand whenever possible.

Try to keep an unoccupied float from blowing or drifting away.

The fire department also said that if you feel like you are drifting away on an inflatable, get off and signal for help.

Emergency crews said making smarter choices keeps everyone safer in the long run.

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