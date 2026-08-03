Delta is stopping service to this Caribbean island

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Monday that it is stopping service to the Caribbean island of St. Vincent starting next month.

“The final scheduled flight will operate on Sept. 5, 2026, and the route will not return as previously planned on Dec. 19, 2026. Customers with affected bookings will be contacted directly about alternate travel options, and Delta apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” Delta said in a statement.

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The airline said that it is working to rebook people who had flights to the island after Sept. 5.

Delta said that it still has flights to other Caribbean destinations, including Nassau, Punta Cana, Curaçao and Grenada.

Delta did not specify why it was canceling trips to St. Vincent, only saying it “routinely evaluates a variety of factors when making network decisions, including customer demand, seasonality, aircraft availability, operating costs and broader operational considerations.”

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