Back 2 School: 20 school districts, including much of metro Atlanta, return Monday

ATLANTA — Monday marks the largest back to school day in north Georgia as 20 school districts head back to the classroom.

And with that many students heading back, you can expect the heavier traffic to return with more school buses, student drivers and parents on the roads early this morning.

Count on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for full “Back 2 School” coverage, what families can expect and the impact on traffic for everyone.

The following districts are all back in session on Monday:

Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Clayton County, City Schools of Decatur, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Gilmer County, Griffin-Spalding County, Heard County, Henry County, Lumpkin County, Morgan County, Newton County, Oconee County, Rabun County, Rockdale County, Upson County, Walton County.

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