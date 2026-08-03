McCaysville begins cleanup after flash flood turns downtown streets into rivers

MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. — A North Georgia community is working to recover after a powerful flash flood turned downtown McCaysville into a river over the weekend, leaving behind mud, damaged businesses, and a new challenge for residents.

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Cleanup crews spent Sunday removing waterlogged furniture, damaged merchandise, and debris as business owners and residents began the long process of recovery.

“It all got flooded,” McCaysville resident Diana Leal said.

“There was just red clay everywhere,” resident Burke Landrum said.

City leaders say the flooding was not caused by the Toccoa River, but by drainage issues connected to the ongoing State Route 5 construction project.

McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley said construction material washed into storm drains, blocking the system and causing severe flooding throughout downtown.

“So the construction material came in town, stopped up our storm drains and caused severe flooding to our businesses,” Earley said.

Officials say the blockage sent large amounts of water rushing through the center of town. At one point, Earley said, floodwaters reached chest height in parts of downtown.

Residents say the flooding happened quickly, forcing them to act fast to protect their homes and belongings.

“Our house power blinked out and our yard because we’re on a hill washed out something terrible,” Landrum said.

Leal said her family tried to keep water from entering their home as conditions worsened.

“My mom went out to eat back and tried to fill up the trash cans so the water wouldn’t come in,” she said.

The flooding also created another challenge for the community: water service.

City leaders say the storm knocked out power to the water treatment plant, causing a significant loss of treated water. Residents on the city water system are being asked to conserve water until the system can stabilize.

Despite the damage, residents say they are seeing their community come together during the cleanup.

“I think we have a great community. Everybody tries to get together and help each other around here,” Leal said.

State and local agencies, including the National Guard, are assisting with cleanup efforts as McCaysville works toward recovery.

City leaders say the conservation request remains in place as storage tanks remain low and crews work to restore the water system.

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