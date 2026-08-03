5 Powerball tickets sold in Georgia won $50K in last drawing

ATLANTA — The Powerball drawing has climbed to $748 million for the next drawing on Monday night after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday.

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But a few lucky winners in Georgia walked away with $50,000 prizes that night. The Georgia Lottery confirmed five tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winners purchased them at the following locations:

Richmond Hill Country Store, 18482 Highway 144, Richmond Hill

Sunoco Food Mart, 4551 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs

CITGO Food Mart, 5225 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta

Shell Food Mart, 2898 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta

The fifth winner is from Savannah and purchased the ticket via the Georgia Lottery website.

You can find out if you’re the next winner with Monday night’s Powerball drawing, LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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HOW TO CLAIM GEORGIA LOTTERY PRIZES

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

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