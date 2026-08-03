Police seek three suspects after 14-year-old boy shot dead near Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for three suspects and a getaway car after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed.

The shooting happened on June 14 just after 1 a.m. along Fayetteville Road SE.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred after the victim left the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex at 2051 Flat Shoals Road S.E.

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He used a path behind the complex that led into the empty lot on Fayetteville Road.

The victim was confronted by three suspects in the lot and was shot.

Investigators from the Homicide Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Atlanta police released surveillance video from that evening in hopes that someone may recognize the three individuals or the car they got away in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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