Baseball player died in batting cage accident. His family just settled lawsuit with his school

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Georgia high school baseball player who died in a batting cage accident has settled wrongful death lawsuit claims with the school district.

Jeremy Medina died in December 2024 weeks after he was hit in the head with a baseball bat during a November practice at Gainesville High School.

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His parents later sued Gainesville City Schools, including the high school principal, coaches, athletic director and athletic trainer. The lawsuit claimed it took over three minutes for an adult to arrive after Medina was hit and that 911 was not called until seven minutes after the accident.

After a year-and-a-half legal battle, the Medina family says it has settled with the school district. They filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the school employees on Thursday.

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In a statement released Monday, the Gainesville City Schools district says the settlement is “not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by GCSS or its employees.”

Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Medina’s death is still a profound loss for the community nearly two years later.

“The Medina family experienced an unimaginable loss with the tragic accident that took Jeremy’s life. In addition to his family, Jeremy’s death affected his friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, classmates, and countless members of our community, and they continue to carry this loss with them,” Williams said. “While the legal proceedings have concluded for GCSS, we recognize that grief does not end. Our thoughts remain with everyone who knew and loved Jeremy, and we remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and community as we continue moving forward together.”

The civil lawsuit against the non-district defendants will move forward, according to Hall County court records.

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