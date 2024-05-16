Family of GA baseball player who died in batting cage accident files wrongful death lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The family of a Georgia high school baseball player who died after a batting cage accident is suing the school.

Jeremy Medina died in December after he was hit in the head with a baseball bat during a November practice.

On Tuesday, Medina’s family filed a lawsuit that names multiple employees at the school, including the principal, baseball coaches, athletic director and athletic trainer.

The lawsuit accuses the school employees of committing negligence. The family claims it took over three minutes for an adult to arrive after Medina was hit and that 911 was not called until seven minutes after the accident.

The lawsuit also claims that the team practice shouldn’t have happened because it violated the Georgia High School Association’s rules.

Medina’s family is seeking $722,000 in damages for Medina’s mental pain and suffering, medical bills and burial costs.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Gainesville City School System, which sent the following statement.

“The passing of Jeremy Medina was a tragic accident and the lives of all who knew him have been changed forever. The school district does not comment on pending litigation.”

