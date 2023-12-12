Gainesville baseball player hit in the head with bat dies week after being declared brain-dead

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville High School baseball player who was hit in the head by a bat has died, the family said in a statement.

Jeremy Medina, 18, had been in critical condition since Nov. 20 after an accident at the school’s batting cages.

“As a player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head,” Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green said. “There is no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent.”

Less than a week ago, doctors announced in a news conference that Medina had been declared brain-dead and would be an organ donor.

The Medina family announced that they were seeking a visa for Jeremy’s grandmother, so she could travel to be with them for the honor walk.

Unfortunately, Jeremy’s heart stopped Monday night, about an hour before his grandmother arrived.

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon,” the family wrote.

Jeremy’s family told Channel 2 Action News that their son had a scholarship offer to play baseball in college and dreamed of playing professionally.

The community rallied around Jeremy after the accident, painting a field at the high school as well as rocks on campus with the phrase “Pray for Jeremy.” The phrase was even featured on a billboard.

There were outpourings of support and prayers from rival teams.

“We would never imagine the love and support,” Jeremy’s father, David Medina said.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims spoke with Medina’s doctor, Dr. Michael Cormican, about how the family was handling their tragedy.

“It’s inspiring to see how they’ve handled this with grace and prayerful thought,” Cormican said.

David Medina spoke at the news conference of his son’s desire to be an organ donor and how the family’s faith is getting them through.

The family said they are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks.

Details about Jeremy’s homegoing celebration have not yet been released. For more information on how you can support the family, click here.

