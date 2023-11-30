‘Pray for Jeremy:’ Family of baseball player in critical condition speaks on support for their son

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — You don’t have to look very hard to see support for Jeremy Medina.

Jeremy Medina has been in critical condition since Nov. 20, after an accident at the school’s batting cages.

“Pray for Jeremy” is online and painted on rocks and the football field in Gainesville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We would never imagine the love and support,” said David Medina, Jeremy’s father.

“As a player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head,” said Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green. “There is no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent.”

First responders helped get Jeremy to the hospital, where a team of medical professionals worked to keep the senior alive.

“The nature of these injuries is very complicated, and they are also very unpredictable,” said Michael Cormican, NGHS medical director for critical care.

The initial news release from the school district said that Jeremy was in a coma.

Dr. Cormican says that Jeremy is in critical condition but said he could not reveal if the 18-year-old was still in a coma.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jeremy’s family says their son had a scholarship offer to play baseball in college and dreamed of playing professionally.

Gainesville High School says they will look into the safety operations for the baseball facility to see if changes are needed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Residents of fire damaged apartments say they’re being blocked from retrieving belongings

©2023 Cox Media Group