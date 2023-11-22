Gainesville pitcher in a coma after being hit with baseball bat during practice, officials say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville High School student is in a coma after he was injured in an accident during baseball practice.

A spokesperson for Gainesville City Schools said Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher for the 2022 team, was hit in the head by a baseball bat while in the batting cages on campus on Monday afternoon.

“The entire Gainesville community is devastated by the news,” school officials said. “School administrators, the team and coaches are in contact with the family.”

Medina is stable, but in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, according to school officials.

“Jeremy and his family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time,” officials said in a statement.

They did not comment on how the accident happened.

Other local teams joined the Gainesville community in praying for the student.

“The baseball community is tight and We send all our love and prayers to the players, coaches and Gainesville Baseball family,” officials with Chestatee High School wrote on Facebook.

