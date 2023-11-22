Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu killed 23-year-old in self-defense, prosecutors say

ATLANTA — Prosecutors in Fulton County have dropped murder and other charges against Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, after they determined he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a 23-year-old college graduate during a fight in the parking lot of his Buckhead restaurant in 2022.

The music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Chaka Zulu Obafemi, was one of three people shot on June 26 in the shopping center parking lot outside of his Buckhead restaurant. The shooting left Artez Benton dead and sent another person to the hospital. APD investigators said that the shooting was the result of a fight between Zulu and others.

On September 13, Zulu surrendered on charges of murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jail records show that he was released the same day on $200,000 bond.

After the shooting, Zulu’s attorney, Gabe Banks, argued that his client had acted in self-defense and released surveillance video from outside of Apt4B that showed Zulu getting beaten by a group of men before he fired his gun.

After graduating with honors from Druid Hills High School, Benton went to Young Harris College, where he was recruited to play baseball. After graduation, Benton, who was the youngest of three kids, moved back home with his parents to save money while he went back to school to become an electrician.

