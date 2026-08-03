Max prison release date set for Apalachee school shooter’s father

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, has a maximum possible release date of Sept. 5, 2039.

The Georgia Department of Corrections released his most recent booking photo after he was sentenced Thursday in Barrow County by Judge Nicholas Primm.

He was given 15 years imprisonment after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

He also was guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of two adults, teachers Cristina Irimie and Ricky Aspinwall, and multiple counts of child cruelty.

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Gray was transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic Class Prison in Jackson.

The facility is used for processing state inmates but also houses male death row inmates and the execution chamber.

Prosecutors accused the father of buying his son the rifle used in the shooting and failing to lock it up or restrict his access to guns in the home despite knowing his son could hurt people.

Colt Gray, 16, pleaded guilty to killing four people and hurting nine others when he shot inside Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024. He was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the chance for parole.

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