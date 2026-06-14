Armed and dangerous fugitive, murder suspect wanted in Michigan believed to be in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Michigan State Police Third District Fugitive Team is working to find a wanted murder suspect in the Atlanta area.

Brett Eric Brown is wanted for murder, being a convicted felon with a firearm, assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Information from officials said that Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

Brown is wanted as of June 2023a fugitive from justice and Michigan officers believe he may be in the metro Atlanta area to visit an unidentified adult daughter.

Anyone with information that can help officers track down Brown is asked to contact Michigan’s Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-5245.

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