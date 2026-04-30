Man tried opening door while Delta flight waited on tarmac at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A man has been accused of becoming unruly on a Delta Air Lines flight waiting to leave Atlanta.

Delta said in a statement that the flight was taxiing out on Monday night but became delayed because of thunderstorms at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Thomas Ryan began yelling and got out of his seat several times.

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He eventually threatened to open the door to the plane and threw his bags, the complaint alleges.

Ryan was able to turn the door handle, but the slide did not deploy.

ABC News obtained an audio recording of the captain’s call to law enforcement and shared it with Channel 2 Action News.

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"We have a situation with a passenger. It’s not going to be pretty," the captain can be heard saying.

The plane taxied back to the gate where police took Ryan into custody.

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