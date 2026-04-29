Missing truck driver who disappeared before delivering cars from GA port, found dead

ATLANTA — Federal investigators confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a truck driver who disappeared under suspicious circumstances after leaving the Port of Brunswick has been found dead in Southern Florida.

The FBI said Alejandro Gonzalez picked up multiple cars from the Port of Brunswick on April 16. He then headed for Miami, which was the scheduled drop-off location.

The FBI said Gonzalez pulled over to rest shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a truck stop in Brevard County, Florida, and left shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to the truck’s GPS, the rig drove south to the next exit, then got back on the interstate and headed north toward Jacksonville.

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Soon after, the FBI said Gonzalez became unreachable, and the truck was reported missing.

On April 17, the rig was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia, with several vehicles missing. Gonzalez was nowhere to be found.

Since then, three of the cars have been found in Florida, but others are still missing.

The FBI confirmed to our sister station in Orlando, WFTV, that Gonzalez’s body was found along the Georgia coast.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

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