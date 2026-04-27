1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta triple shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are on the scene of a triple shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. at 1660 Jonesboro Road about half a mile from Lakewood Stadium.

An investigator told Channel 2 Action News photographer that three people were shot and one of the victims has died. Police have not said what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Get the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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