Level 1 drought issued for all of Georgia. Here’s what that means

ATLANTA — The state environmental agency has declared a Level 1 drought for all of Georgia.

As part of the designation, “public water systems must implement a public information campaign including, at a minimum, notice regarding drought conditions and drought-specific announcements in one or more of the following ways: newspaper or online ads, bill inserts, social media, and notices in public libraries.

“This public information campaign is designed to help citizens better understand drought, its impact on water supplies, and the need for water conservation.”

The Georgia Environmental Protection Agency said you are still allowed outdoor water use at this point, and public water systems cannot put any restrictions in place that are different from the state requirements unless they obtain a variance.

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