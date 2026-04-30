Clark Howard predicts gas prices will go up to this much over next few weeks

ATLANTA — With gas prices changing by the day, waiting to fill up your gas tank may not pay with the current trends.

A county-by-county look at gas prices before you head out the door, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The average price for a gallon of fuel in the US is up 20 cents in a month. That’s the highest price in nearly four years, according to AAA.

The local prices could keep climbing as well. AAA shows average gas price for unleaded gas in Georgia is $3.75 on Thursday.

That is up five cents from Wednesday. The average price for fuel is the most expensive in Fulton and Fayette counties at $3.88 and $3.84 a gallon. The cheapest fuel is $3.58 in Towns County.

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Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard has been following trends in metro Atlanta and analyzing wholesale prices. He predicts prices aren’t going down soon.

“The most expensive stations in metro Atlanta are most likely going to hit $5 a gallon in the next couple of weeks and the bargain prices will likely be above $4 dollars a gallon.”

Howard recommends watching things day-to-day as prices can change quickly. He says before you take a road trip, ask yourself if it’s necessary and fits into your family’s budget.

“What’s going to happen as the prices goes up and up is you’re going to say, ‘You know, I don’t think we are going to go there today, and do things closer to home.’”

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