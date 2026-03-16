Gas prices on the rise. Clark Howard’s ways to save at the pump

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia are averaging nearly $3.50 a gallon, according to AAA. That price could go even higher as the war in Iran continues.

For most of us, driving is part of the daily routine, averaging just under 1,200 miles a month. If you drive a gas-powered car, all that driving won’t just empty your gas tank but also your wallet.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says you may not be able to control the cost, but there are steps you can take to minimize how often you need to fill up.

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Check your tires

One thing that will save you money is making sure your tires are inflated properly. You will get about 1% better full economy, your tires last longer and the proper inflation makes your vehicle safer on the road.

If you don’t know the recommended tire pressure, just open your door.

Compare prices

Using an app like Gas Buddy or Upside can help you compare gas stations in your area and find where it’s the cheapest. A Channel 2 Action News producer has saved over $200 using Upside for the past year.

If you combine those savings with a credit card reward program, you can save anymore.

Also consider filling up at warehouse clubs. That can save you about $12.

Half Tank Rule, Watch Your Speed

When your tank reaches half, start watching for bargains on gas rather than waiting until you are driving on fumes.

Also remember when you’re driving out there, it’s not a race. Aggressive driving can negatively impact your fuel consumption by about 15-30% at highway speeds and 10-40% in stop-and-go traffic.

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