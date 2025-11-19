Clark Howard’s ‘Never, Not Ever’ rules to protect your money

ATLANTA — Consumer Advisor Clark Howard shares his top rules for protecting your money and avoiding common financial pitfalls.

Clark is well known for his financial knowledge and telling viewers what they can do to better their future self, but this advice is about what you should never do.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

These are Clark’s ‘Never, Not Ever’ rules.

Never put your prescription drugs or laptop in your checked luggage

If your bag is delayed or worse the airline loses it, trying to get that prescription replaced is a headache medicine won’t fix.

Never negotiate the price of your car at the dealership.

“Never negotiate your deal at the dealer because they have home field advantage and therefore they’re going to win almost every time,” Howard advised, highlighting the importance of negotiating car deals from home, “So every dealer has to compete against each other and then I get the offer I want in writing, no games.”

MORE CLARK HOWARD:

Never trade in a vehicle you owe money on.

“Trusting the dealer will pay off your old loan or adding the remaining balance to your new loan could be a disaster for your wallet,” Howard said.

Never pay an advanced deposit with cash or a debit card.

Howard advises against paying advance deposits with cash or a debit card for services like renting an apartment, buying a wedding dress, hiring a contractor, or booking travel.

“If that business goes bust, so does your money. Use a credit card. You are more likely to get those charges reversed and get back your cash.” Howard says using a credit card offers better protection if the business fails.

For a complete list of Clark’s ‘Never, Not Ever’ rules, visit Clark.com

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group