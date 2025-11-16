Clark Howard says these are some ways that you can save money right now

ATLANTA — As prices continue to rise across the board, Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard offers practical advice to help consumers save money on everyday expenses.

Unused subscriptions are a common drain on finances, often starting with a free trial and then charging monthly fees if not canceled.

Howard advises consumers to review their subscriptions and cancel those that are unnecessary.

“It will shock you how much money you can save,” said Clark Howard, emphasizing the potential savings from canceling unused subscriptions.

Jaclyn McCann, who closely monitors her budget, discovered she was paying for subscriptions she never used.

She now uses a feature on her iPhone to manage and cancel these subscriptions.

“I did really have to tighten up and consider those as luxuries,” McCann said.

Streaming services are another area where consumers can cut costs. On average, people subscribe to four streaming services, spending about $70 a month, which totals over $800 a year.

Many streaming services offer advertiser-supported plans that can save around 40%. For car owners, refinancing car loans can lead to lower interest rates, especially when done through a credit union.

Howard suggests checking online for the best deals.

When filling up gas, Howard recommends doing so when the tank is half full, allowing time to find the cheapest prices. Warehouse clubs are often the best places for consistently low gas prices.

Using apps like Gas Buddy and Upside can help consumers find cheaper gas prices. Additionally, calling insurance, cell phone, and cable companies to inquire about deals can lead to further savings.

By following Howard’s advice, consumers can find significant savings in their everyday expenses, from subscriptions to car loans and gas prices.

