Walgreens cuts hourly workers pay for 6 major holidays

ATLANTA — Hourly employees at Walgreens will no longer receive paid vacation time for six major holidays, according to reports.

Bloomberg reports that employees found out in October about the pay change for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Employees who met certain requirements previously were paid even if they didn’t work. Now, the hourly employees will only be paid if they work on those holidays, according to the report.

The move comes a month after Sycamore Partners acquired the pharmacy giant, CNN reports.

Last year, Walgreens announced it was planning to close 1,200 underperforming stores. Last month, the company announced that it was laying off roughly 80 corporate employees.

Walgreens has not responded to requests for a comment.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group