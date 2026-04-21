Metro Atlanta man accused of stealing $30,000 from job through company card

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man is facing charges in Hall County after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his job.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Chad Evans, 46 of Cumming, faces 37 felony charges after being accused of using a company credit card for personal use for about a month.

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Evans worked for Oakwood Arrow Auto Auction. On April 14, HCSO said company officials reported their suspicions about theft to a deputy who worked for them in an extra-duty role for a few years.

Upon investigation, the sheriff’s office said they quickly found evidence that Evans had used his company credit card to make money order purchases at the same time he was buying gasoline for the business.

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Then, HCSO said Evans would allegedly take the money and deposit it in a personal bank account.

Through their investigation, sheriff’s deputies said Evans is accused of using the company credit card 36 times between March 18 and April 16, purchasing $30,542 in money orders.

Investigators said they believe Evans may have stolen even more, having had the card in his possession since December 2023.

Overall, deputies said they think Evans could have stolen more than $700,000. The investigation remains active.

Evans’ company credit card was confiscated when deputies met with him, and company officials, on April 16 at the business.

Evans was charged with one count of theft and 36 counts of using a financial transaction card without authorization.

The sheriff’s office said all of the charges are felonies.

Evans was released from jail on April 17 on a $210,900 bond.

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