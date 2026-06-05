Gwinnett County police car suffers massive damage in crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a crash involving one of their units on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Parkway. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson and NewsChopper 2 are heading to the area. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

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Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a GCPD car with massive damage to its front.

The video also shows a second car that appears to have crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.

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