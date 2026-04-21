Former GA soldier who pushed 8-year-old out window and let them dangle, found guilty of abuse

ATLANTA — A former soldier has been found guilty of sexually and physically abusing two kids under the age of 10 while serving overseas in Germany.

Adam Schlueter, 39, of Atlanta, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

During a trial, the victims detailed the abuse, saying Schlueter had choked and beaten them.

One of the victims also said that Schlueter pushed them out of a second-story window and let them dangle there when the child was 8 years old. Federal authorities said to prevent his victims and others from reporting the abuse, Schleuter threatened to harm and even kill witnesses.

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“When he should have been honorably defending our country with the utmost integrity, Schlueter instead spent years terrorizing his young victims through physical and sexual abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

In court documents leading up to the trial, they said Schlueter was initially arrested by DeKalb County police because he had been squatting in a home.

When officers ran his record, they learned that Schlueter had a warrant out for his arrest by the FBI, who were unable to locate him.

Following his guilty conviction, Schlueter now faces up to 30 years in prison for each count of aggravated sexual abuse.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 9.

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