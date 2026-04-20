Body found in parking lot of busy Kroger shopping plaza

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a busy Kroger store.

Smyrna investigators are currently out at the shopping center along Cobb Drive.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

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