Cobb County

Body found in parking lot of busy Kroger shopping plaza

By WSBTV.com News Staff
2025 Breaking News WSB
By WSBTV.com News Staff

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a busy Kroger store.

Smyrna investigators are currently out at the shopping center along Cobb Drive.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

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