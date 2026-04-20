‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron opens up about spinal stroke recovery

ATLANTA — Actor Quinton Aaron is opening up about a spinal stroke that turned his world upside down.

Aaron, who first gained fame for his breakthrough performance in 2009 movie “The Blind Side” opposite Sandra Bullock, collapsed at his home in Atlanta earlier this year. His family had to put him on life support.

Now three months later, Aaron is reflecting back on his health scare and spoke to ABC News reporter Steve Osunsami about his recovery.

Watch the ABC News exclusive on “Good Morning America”, airing LIVE from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Channel 2

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