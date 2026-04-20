Family offers forgiveness to man arrested for deadly crash as they mourn ‘a best friend and brother’

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The words, “We forgive you,” are ones you don’t often hear this soon in situations like this.

But forgiveness, they say, is not just for the man who was arrested, it’s also for the family as they try to honor their loved one who was killed.

“My heart is broken from losing a best friend and a brother,” said Allen Collins. He is holding on to photos and memories of his 27-year-old brother-in-law Steven Cullen.

“Steven was a goofy guy. He made everyone laugh. He was a lot for a lot of people,” Collins said.

Cullen – a fiancé and father of three who lived in Toccoa – was killed this past Tuesday around 7 a.m.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he was riding his motorcycle along Georgia 365 (Cornelia Highway) and White Sulphur Road when 25-year-old Nathan Meyer from Warner Robins hit Cullen while driving a Dodge Ram pickup.

Collins got the devastating news at work.

“Me and Steven, man, we did everything together, called him anytime I needed anything because he was always the first one there,” he said.

Loved ones say Cullen worked for AT&T as a fiberoptics inspector.

They told Channel 2 Action News he had just gotten a promotion and was in the process of purchasing his first home.

Outside of doing a job he loved and providing for his family, they say the Stephens County native loved skating, being outdoors on a boat and fishing.

“This dude would get the fire going at the campsite. He was so much to so many,” Collins said.

And as they raise money on GoFundMe for funeral expenses, they are sharing a message to the driver who was arrested and is now facing charges for Cullen’s death.

“People make mistakes. This is something we all got to live with, and you got to live with it as well, man. So just know we forgive you, man,” Collins said.

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