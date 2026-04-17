4 Georgia State Patrol troopers fired for trying to get paid for injuries during chases

ATLANTA — Several Georgia State Patrol troopers have been fired after an investigation to their alleged misconduct.

Georgia Department of Public Safety officials say they began investigating in January 2026 after learning that four troopers were making personal injury claims for chases they were involved in.

Investigators learned that the troopers gave a large number of crash and incident reports to an attorney who was filing monetary claims for minimal coverage limits of those who started the chases.

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“It was determined that the manner, method, and conduct of these Troopers in making such claims violated the Department’s policy and ethical standards,” officials wrote in a statement.

WJCL-TV received GSP documents through an open records request identifying the troopers as TFC 1 Tyler Byrd, Sgt. Joseph Curlee, TFC 1 Isaiah Francois and TFC 2 Hunter Waters.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council does not have a photo of Curlee on file.

There is no word on whether they will be charged.

“The actions of these few individuals do not reflect the core values of professionalism and trust that define our agency. The Georgia Department of Public Safety holds its Troopers and Officers conduct to a high standard,” they wrote.

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