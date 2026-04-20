Griffin High School on lockdown: District says students safe as police investigate threat

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin High School is currently on a Level 2 Lockdown.

The Griffin-Spalding County School System informed parents on Monday morning that a lockdown was in place and law enforcement was working to determine if the threat was credible.

In a letter to parents, the district said the lockdown started after police received a threatening phone call form someone not in the area.

Currently, classes are still going on but students are remaining in classrooms with doors locked and movement through the school is not allowed.

Exterior doors at the high school are also locked as members of law enforcement investigate.

School officials said all students and staff are safe and there is no threat to campus, though police are still taking it seriously and working.

Additional staff from the school district are in place at the high school.

While the lockdown is in effect, no one is being allowed in the building and no students are allowed to leave the high school to go to the GRCCA college and career academy.

The district said it would provide updates once the investigation is finished and the lockdown was over.

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