DeKalb County shooting spree: Third victim dies week after being shot outside Kroger

A third victim has died one week after police say a man shot him and killed two women in a shooting spree across DeKalb County.

Brookhaven police identified the victim as 48-year-old Tony Matthews. The other two victims were previously identified as Lauren Bullis and Prianna Weathers.

Police identified the suspect as Olaolukitan Adon Abel.

We’ll have the latest on the investigation and the new charges being filed, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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DeKalb County investigators said Abel shot and killed Weathers outside a Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road around 1 a.m.

They said he then traveled more than 15 miles to Brookhaven and shot Matthews, who was sleeping outside a Kroger on Peachtree Road.

Police said Abel then traveled to Battle Forrest Drive where he stabbed, shot and killed Bullis as she walked her dog. Abel had been renting a room at a home in the same neighborhood, according to investigators.

The Associated Press reports Abel was granted U.S. citizenship in 2022 while serving in the Navy and stationed in the San Diego area.

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