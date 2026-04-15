Shooting spree killings suspect rented room in shared home with strangers

The man accused of a shooting spree across DeKalb County that killed two women and injured a man had been renting a room in a home shared with strangers.

How it’s hindering investigation and affecting other renters LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00

Police said Olaolukitan Adon Abel killed 31-year-old Prianna Weathers on Wesley Chapel Road then 40-year-old Lauren Bullis on Battle Forrest Drive hours later. He was staying in a home near the shooting that took Bullis’ life.

When Monica Woods saw that, she told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes she couldn’t believe it was so similar to what happened in her DeKalb neighborhood a mile away in February.

Police said a man renting a room in a shared home on Oxford Drive shot and killed a Postal worker Feb. 12.

“I’m all for affordable housing,” Woods said. “I’m all for everyone having a place to live, but it needs to be done in the proper manner.”

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