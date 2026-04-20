Fuel spill shuts down I-75 SB lanes in Cobb County; I-75 express lanes also closed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you live or work in Cobb County, there is a pair of traffic headaches to be aware of Monday afternoon.

Triple Team Traffic says lanes of Interstate 75 southbound are blocked as crews work to clean up a fuel spill. The spill happened near the Delk Road exit. Traffic Tracker 2 cameras show multiple Cobb County fire engines at the scene.

Triple Team Traffic says drivers should use Highway 41 or Powers Ferry Road as an alternate. It’s unclear how long the cleanup efforts will take.

There is also traffic trouble on the northbound side of I-75 in Cobb County. Triple Team Traffic says the express lanes are shut down for a fire investigation near Barrett Parkway.

Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the fire on the express lane bridge has been put out. Crews are inspecting the structure for damage.

We’re working to learn if the lanes will reopen for the afternoon rush, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

I-75 NB on express lanes

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