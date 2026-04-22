Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Westley on the Beltline apartments on Northside Drive just before 9 p.m. for a person shot.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the victim was pronounced dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group