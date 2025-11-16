Mega Millions winner: Spotlight is on Newnan after big jackpot ticket sold at Publix

NEWNAN, Ga. — Known as the “City of Homes” for its historic architecture and charming downtown square, Newnan now has a new claim to fame.

It’s the place where the largest lottery ticket in Georgia’s history was sold.

Officials announced the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, revealing that someone purchased the $980 million winning ticket at a Publix off Highway 29 in Newnan.

The nearly $1 billion jackpot shatters the previous record, set last year when someone in Buford won a $478.2 million prize.

This latest prize is almost double that, leaving some Newnan residents like Erica Lawson wishing they’d played.

“I woke up with a text saying, ‘Please tell me you’re the person that won,’ and I never wanted something more to be true,” said Lawson.

Others, like Graham Smith, hope the winner brings a little of that good fortune home to the City of Homes.

“Hopefully they’ll take it and reinvest in the community and the place they live and make it better for everybody,” said Smith.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $452.2 million. This is also an exciting win for that Newnan Publix.

Any Georgia Lottery retailer selling a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket can earn the $50,000 retailer incentive bonus payment.

In Georgia, Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

