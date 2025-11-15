Braves looking for ‘The Freeze,’ mascot team candidates

ATLANTA — Do you have what it takes to be a mascot?

The Atlanta Braves are seeking energetic individuals to join their mascot team. Auditions are scheduled for Dec. 13 at Truist Park.

The Braves are looking for performers to take on the role of “The Freeze” in the “RaceTrac Beat the Freeze” race, a popular in-game promotion at Braves home games.

The team is also hiring for mascot staff positions, which involve working with Blooper and The Home Depot Tools during games and events.

Candidates for “The Freeze” must be physically fit, able to run, and comfortable performing in front of large crowds. Previous mascot or athletic experience is preferred but not required. The role involves sprinting against fans on the field during Braves home games. Those interested in the role of “The Freeze” apply online.

The mascot staff positions require similar physical fitness and the ability to interact with fans, including children and families. These roles also involve acting as mascot security for Blooper and other characters.

Applicants must be available to work weekends, weekdays, evenings and some holidays. Reliable transportation and a willingness to work as part of a team are essential. All candidates must pass a background check.

Interested in joining the mascot team? Apply online and prepare for in-person auditions. For more information, contact PeopleCapital@braves.com

