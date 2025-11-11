Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss finalizes his coaching staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss announced his coaching staff on Tuesday and it’s a mix of familiar faces and new names.

Eddie Perez and Tim Hyers will return in their roles as major league coach and hitting coach respectively. Former Baltimore Orioles manager Tony Mansolino will take over Weiss’ former role as bench coach.

Here’s the rest of the Braves coaching staff:

Jeremy Hefner: Pitching coach

JP Martinez: Bullpen coach

Antoan Richardson: First base coach

Tommy Watkins: Third base coach

Dustin Garneau: Catching coach

Darnell Coles: Assistant hitting coach

Tony Diaz: Major league coach

Weiss and his staff will look to get Atlanta back to the playoffs next year after the Braves failed to make them in 2025.

Since he rejoined the Braves in 2018, Weiss helped the Braves to a combined 680-513 record.

