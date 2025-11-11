Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin wins NL Rookie of the Year

ATLANTA — The Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin as its 2025 National League Rookie of the Year.

Baldwin earned more votes than Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin to win the award named after Jackie Robinson. He received 21 first-place votes.

The rookie catcher made an immediate impact for Atlanta when the team called up for his MLB debut on Opening Day. He appeared in 124 games for the Braves and finished the season with .274 batting average and his 80 RBI led all NL rookies.

Drake Baldwin posted the 3rd highest OPS+ by a rookie catcher in the Wild Card Era (start of 1994) 🔥



133 - Buster Posey (2010)

131 - Adley Rutschman (2022)

126 - Drake Baldwin (2025)



(min. 50% games played at catcher and 400 PA) pic.twitter.com/2z2dK5I4JL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2025

Baldwin is the third Braves rookie to win the award in the last decade, joining his teammates Ronald Acuna Jr. (2018) and Michael Harris II (2024).

Other Rookie of the Year winners in the Atlanta era include Craig Kimbrel (2011), Rafael Furcal (2000), David Justice (1990), Bob Horner (1978) and Earl Williams (1971).

