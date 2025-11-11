Local

Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin wins NL Rookie of the Year

ATLANTA — The Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin as its 2025 National League Rookie of the Year.

Baldwin earned more votes than Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin to win the award named after Jackie Robinson. He received 21 first-place votes.

The rookie catcher made an immediate impact for Atlanta when the team called up for his MLB debut on Opening Day. He appeared in 124 games for the Braves and finished the season with .274 batting average and his 80 RBI led all NL rookies.

Baldwin is the third Braves rookie to win the award in the last decade, joining his teammates Ronald Acuna Jr. (2018) and Michael Harris II (2024).

Other Rookie of the Year winners in the Atlanta era include Craig Kimbrel (2011), Rafael Furcal (2000), David Justice (1990), Bob Horner (1978) and Earl Williams (1971).

