Walt Weiss gets full circle moment going from former player to Braves manager

ATLANTA — Walt Weiss held his first news conference on Tuesday as the new manager of the Atlanta Braves.

It’s a full circle moment for Weiss, a former player and longtime bench coach for the Braves. He will also switch his jersey number from No. 4 to No. 22, the number he wore as a player.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo asked Weiss what are the lessons he’s learned from working under former manager Brian Snitker the last eight years.

“That’s an easy one for me, but I think the top of the list is patience,” he said. “It was really good for me to see Snit operate these last eight years, because our personalities complement each other very well."

Snitker was one of a few familiar faces in the crowd to show their support for Weiss on Tuesday. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and current players Jurickson Profar, Drake Baldwin and Spencer Schwellenbach also attended.

