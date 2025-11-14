Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. voted National League Comeback Player of the Year

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his home run with teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at loanDepot park on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. earned the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award on Thursday night.

Acuña, 27, tore his left ACL on May 26, 2024, and returned to the Braves this past May 23 and made his fifth All-Star team.

He hit .290 with 21 home runs, 42 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are the other top award winners from the night.

  • Edwin Díaz, New York Mets: Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year
  • Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox: Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year.
  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, Hank Aaron Award, National League MVP
  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: Hank Aaron Award, American League, MVP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read