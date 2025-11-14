Ronald Acuña Jr. voted National League Comeback Player of the Year

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. earned the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award on Thursday night.

Acuña, 27, tore his left ACL on May 26, 2024, and returned to the Braves this past May 23 and made his fifth All-Star team.

He hit .290 with 21 home runs, 42 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Here are the other top award winners from the night.

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets: Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox: Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, Hank Aaron Award, National League MVP

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: Hank Aaron Award, American League, MVP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

