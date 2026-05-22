Metro Atlanta mourns NASCAR legend Kyle Busch

HAMPTON, Ga. — Metro Atlanta is joining the rest of the country in mourning a NASCAR legend. Kyle Busch died on Thursday at 41 after being hospitalized with a “serious illness.”

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was at EchoPark Speedway, where Busch won 14 races, and spoke with people in the area.

Kristi Hodges was shocked to hear the news.

“I’m tearing up, I’m really upset about it,” she said.

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Busch’s family, team and NASCAR put out a joint statement, calling Busch a “rare talent.”

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement read in part.

“My dad called me about two hours ago and told me Kyle Busch died, and I said, ‘Are you serious?’” Hodges said.

She says Busch is one of her favorite drivers.

“I didn’t get to meet Kyle Busch personally, but he is a legend. I love him,” she said.

Throughout his career, Busch won 14 races at EchoPark Speedway, previously known as Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“He was phenomenal, the way he did around the track,” Hodges remarked. “They lost a good one. May God be with them.”

The last time he raced in metro Atlanta in February, he came away with a win and surprised a class of fifth graders and their teacher.

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