Atlanta Braves single-game tickets for 2026 season go on sale today

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Opening Day for the Atlanta Braves is four months away, but you can go ahead and snag a ticket for it.

Single-game tickets for the Atlanta Braves 2026 regular season home games will go on sale Friday.

Braves Insiders will have early access to a presale starting at 11 a.m. ET on the same day, while A-List Members have already begun accessing presales. The general public sales will start at 12 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Braves will open their 2026 season at Truist Park with a six-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics. It’s also the start of the Walt Weiss era.

Notable holiday home games include a Memorial Day Weekend series against the Washington Nationals, a Father’s Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and an Independence Day matchup with the New York Mets.

Fans looking to secure tickets for the upcoming season can visit Braves.com starting Friday to explore various ticket options and packages.

New additions for this season include Snoopy and SpongeBob Ticket Packages, which come with a game ticket and specialty items such as a bobblehead and jersey shirt.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group